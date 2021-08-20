Man extradited to York Co. in Manchester stabbing death

A Manchester man who fled to Florida after allegedly stabbing a landlord to death is facing trial.

Brian Karl Peters Jr., 34, was extradited back to York County from the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, Virginia, and is in prison without bail, according to court records.

He stands accused of murder in the death of Robert Runkle, 65, who was found dead in March from apparent stab wounds inside his Manchester home, police said.

Peters and Runkle lived together, police said. It's unclear what their relationship was.

West Manchester Township Police responded about 7:17 a.m. March 30 to Runkle's residence initially for a report of a cardiac arrest, according to charging documents.

Police instead found Runkle's body, with stab wounds, beside a bed in an upstairs bedroom, the records say.

Earlier that morning about 5:15 a.m. a witness "woke up to the sound of screaming" and went to his landlord's, Runkle, bedroom to check, police said.

"The room was dark and when he turned the bedroom light on he observed Brian Petters standing over Runkle with a pillow covering his head," the criminal complaint reads.

There was blood everywhere and Peters was holding a Rambo-style knife in his hand, police said. He reportedly told the witness that "this had been on my mind all night."

The witness asked Peters not to hurt him and Peters told him "he did not deserve to die" and to give Peters a day’s head start, the documents say.

The witnessed watch Peters load items into Runkle's Kia Soul Hatchback and leave, police said. Peters allegedly told the witness he was headed to Florida.

His next court appearance is Oct. 10.