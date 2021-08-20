Eastern York School District terminates middle school teacher accusing district of 'corruption'

The Eastern York school board officially terminated middle school teacher Kevin Hake Thursday night, after Hake accused district administrators of unspecified acts of corruption.

The board approved Hake's termination with seven yes votes, and board members Douglas Bailey and Richard Holtzinger abstaining. There was no discussion preceding the vote. According to Hake and several parents who supported him at previous board meetings, the termination was in the works for awhile.

News broke of Hake's dispute with the district in June, when Hake launched a GoFundMe page to cover legal fees in his fight "against corruption" in the school district. As of Friday morning, the page has raised $3,670 of its initial $3,100 goal.

Since then, both Hake and district officials have refused to share additional details about the dispute.

Hake said he is remaining silent on the advice of his legal counsel. District officials have refused to comment based on the issue being a personnel matter.

Hake said on Friday that his termination did not bother him. He said the termination was a necessary step, and all it did was remove the administration's ability to "control the narrative."

"It moves us closer to the truth," Hake said.

The next step in the dispute is arbitration, which Hake said could last a long time. He said a lawsuit could come from the arbitration process, but it isn't the only possibility.

Eastern York officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

