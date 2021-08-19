Kindergarten teachers relieved to return to class after year of COVID stress

Six kindergarten teachers sit cross-legged around a rainbow-colored mat at Yorkshire Elementary, much like their students will starting Thursday.

But the teachers are not learning. They're planning.

Arrayed in front of them are worksheets for the year ahead, peppered with Post-It notes and scrawled with red pen. The scene is unique in how ordinary it is. This fall marks a return to full-time instruction after nearly a year of alternating hybrid schedules and video conferencing.

"We know how to teach this way," said Elli Kauffman, who — like the others — is relieved to be back to in-person instruction.

The school, along with many others in York County, is seeing rising enrollment numbers for kindergarten after a countywide drop the previous year, increasing the need for extra teachers. At least seven public school districts in the county say they are anticipating higher kindergarten enrollment compared with last year, but more are expected to follow.

Kindergarten enrollment dropped nationwide last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to safety concerns and confusion over learning models from parents.

At least eight York County school districts saw kindergarten enrollment drop between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, including the York Suburban School District, which includes Yorkshire Elementary.

Though the school's enrollment dropped initially, Yorkshire kindergarten teacher Alexis Keller said enrollment rose by about 20 students after the school year began. Enrollment typically increases throughout the school year, but Keller said 20 students was considered a dramatic increase — enough to necessitate an extra teacher. This brought Yorkshire's kindergarten teaching staff from three to four.

Two days ahead of the first day of school, kindergarten teacher Christine Waltemeyer said Yorkshire's kindergarten enrollment was 40 students higher than last year's total. The school added two more teachers to the kindergarten staff, both of whom previously taught other grades at Yorkshire, in order to manage classroom sizes.

"There is nothing more important than class size," Waltemeyer said.

Class size is especially important when teaching younger students, because they rely on a more hands-on approach, Keller said. York Suburban schools spent most of the previous year on a hybrid schedule, with each class split in half, and students in the classroom every other day. Yorkshire's kindergarten teachers agreed that one of the major benefits of that schedule was that it allowed more opportunities for one-on-one interaction with students. Some teachers worked with fewer than 10 students in a single school day.

All of this is important because the children these kindergarten teachers see are at the very beginning of their development.

"Most of them don't know how to hold a pencil," Kauffman said.

Earlier in the summer, York County's kindergarten enrollment numbers told a different story. Officials from at least four local school districts said their enrollment levels were on track to match school years prior to the pandemic. But the numbers continue to rise with kindergarten registration still open in most districts.

With enrollment numbers still not finalized, it's difficult to know the full impact of the rising kindergarten enrollment across York County.

Officials from Dover, South Eastern and South Western school districts confirmed that they have also updated their teacher counts or are considering other changes to accommodate higher enrollment. But several other school districts with rising enrollment numbers have not mentioned any updates in the works.

