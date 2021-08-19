NEWS

Cruelty at York prison and another school district enforces masks: Morning report

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
York County Prison in Springettsbury Township Monday, August, 24, 2020. Bill Kalina photo

Good morning, avid readers!

There are some disturbing, graphic allegations coming from inmates that the York County Prison.

This is a must read local story.

One more York County school District has joined three others in reinstating a mask mandate. On the topic of masks, bring a mask the next time you visit a state park in Pennsylvania.

Moms with kids really hit the sauce during the COVID-19 pandemic. And I'm talking about alcohol.

Here are Thursday morning's stories:

