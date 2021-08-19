24 water rescues reported during Tropical Storm Fred in York County

First responders were called to assist dozens of stranded motorists Wednesday night amid rising floodwaters from the remains of Tropical Storm Fred.

There were 24 water rescues reported between about 7:20 p.m. and 11 p.m., which was during the height of the storm, according to York County 911.

Ted Czech, spokesperson for the York County Office of Emergency Management, said there were more than 100 flood-related calls in total involving flooded roadways and inundated vehicles.

"It was fairly significant in a short amount of time," he said, adding first responders were kept busy.

The heavy rain and flooding occurred amid a tornado warning as officials implored residents on social media to watch out.

While there were no injuries reported during Wednesday's chaos, Czech said, adding however that these incidents could've been prevented if people had adhered to "turn around, don't drown."

"I feel as though many of those could have been prevented. Turn around, don't drown," he said. "If your gut tells you that doesn't look safe, then you should probably turn around."

Springettsbury, Manchester, Hellam and Spring Garden were among the hardest-hit areas, Czech said.

There was a report of a woman who "was seen hugging a telephone pole" and had to be rescued after her minivan became disabled on Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township, Czech said.

There were about 4,500 customers around the county without power last night, Czech said. Fewer than 500 people were still effected by power outages Thursday morning, according to Met-Ed.

There was one report of a tree on house in Springfield Township with no injuries including 11 trees on wires calls Czech said.

York County got more than 3 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service State College, and were remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

The Northern Extension of the Rail Trail is also closed from Mundis Mill Road bridge over Codorus Creek, by Crist Fields, to the rail road bridge due to extensive storm damage, York County Parks reported.

The water has since subsided Thursday morning for much of the county, with the exception of some flooded basements, Czech said.

