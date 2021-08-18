York County under flash flood watch through Thursday

A flash flood watch continues for much of Central Pennsylvania including York County.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a flash flood watch for York County until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Widespread heavy rain of up to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, according to the weather service.

"Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks," the weather service said. "Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller creeks could exceed their banks."

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. in York County, and some of the storms could produce heavy rain, according to the weather service.

