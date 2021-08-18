York County students to return to classrooms, a kangaroo but not in a zoo
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Top of the morning to you!
Hundreds of York County students will return to in-person classrooms this week.
York County reached the most severe COVID-19 transmission rate based on the CDC's scale. This is the highest we've seen since May.
A York City officer who was suspended after allegedly reenacting George Floyd's murder continues to fight for his job.
Here's neat discovery and a nice spot. Scientists found a deer in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 antibodies and a was kangaroo seen frolicking in Lebanon County.
For real? A kangaroo?!?
Here are this morning's stories and more:
- What York Co. parents can expect as schools reopen this week
- York County reaches highest possible COVID-19 transmission rate tracked by CDC
- York City officer accused of reenacting George Floyd murder continues fight
- COVID-19 is common among deer: What you need to know
- WellSpan will require employee vaccinations or testing as COVID cases rise
- Run Joey, run: Lebanon County game warden on the prowl for loose kangaroo (or wallaby) [video, photo]
Access these stories online and if you like the content, please consider supporting your local journalists!