York County students to return to classrooms, a kangaroo but not in a zoo

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Hundreds of York County students will return to in-person classrooms this week. 

York County reached the most severe COVID-19 transmission rate based on the CDC's scale. This is the highest we've seen since May.

A York City officer who was suspended after allegedly reenacting George Floyd's murder continues to fight for his job.

Here's neat discovery and a nice spot. Scientists found a deer in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 antibodies and a was kangaroo seen frolicking in Lebanon County.

For real? A kangaroo?!?

