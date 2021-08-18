Tornado, flood watch issued for York County

A tornado watch has been issued for much of central Pennsylvania, including York County, while a flash flood watch remains in effect for the region.

The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and includes York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Perry, Lebanon, Cumberland and Adams counties, the National Weather Service in State College said.

A flash flood watch also continues until 2 a.m. Thursday in York County.

Widespread heavy rain of up to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, according to the weather service.

Pennsylvania State Police and the state Department of Transportation are urging residents to stay alert, "turn around, don't drown."

"If you’re not already seeing heavy rain or flash flooding — be prepared and stay alert. Do not drive through moving or standing water. It could damage your vehicle and put your life and others in jeopardy," state police tweeted.

Over half of flood deaths occur when vehicles are driven into flood water, according to state police.