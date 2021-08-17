'We can't be putting our heads in the sand': Officials crack down after Cousler Park shooting

Last month's deadly shooting resulted in significant changes at Cousler Park.

"(The park) has policed itself for all these years," said Manchester Township Manager Timothy R. James. "But we can't be putting our heads in the sand and think that it's going to continue to be that way."

The township removed all the basketball rims indefinitely and installed a brand new 360 surveillance camera to record the pavilion, parking lot, basketball and volleyball courts, he said.

"That's a couple things that we took immediate action on and are still working toward," James said. "We're obviously worried about our (park) users and the safety of who's out there."

He added that these were recommendations by Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash to up the ante on safety after 20-year-old Justin Griffith was shot to death in a crowd near the basketball courts.

Griffith, of Third Avenue in Spring Garden Township, died July 5 at WellSpan York Hospital, less than an hour after being shot in the torso amid a group of about 20 people at the park, police said.

Officials ruled his death a homicide.

Northern York Regional Police spokesperson Lt. Gregg Anderson said that there are no updates in the investigation to share at this time.

James said the basketball rims were all removed the day after the shooting, and the township has since received mixed reactions from the community. The camera was paid for from the township's general fund, he said.

"We believe it was the right approach, the reactive approach," James said of the removal of the basketball rims. "The question in my mind — which is something that's going to be a staff and board decision — is the process of putting them back up, if and when."

Not everyone agrees with the township's actions, since the park is an important community gathering place. The park has been the site of concerts, cookouts and even Shakespeare productions.

Soccer and baseball games continue in the park, and a beach volleyball area next to the basketball courts remains busy, as are tennis courts and playground areas.

"That's a remains-to-be-seen situation," James said of returning the hoops. "They may come back in one-at-a-time type of thing. So we're going to play that by ear."

The township also is considering a full-park safety analysis over the next six to 12 months that will focus on implementing more safety features, James said. This could include installing a license plate reader and finding ways to open up blind spots on the park's roughly 1.5 miles of trails that could be dangerous at certain times of the day, he said.

"It seems to be the perfect timing to look at the whole park and making sure that we are as safe as we can be," he said. "But that's going to take a little bit more than just throwing cameras on if you're talking about 110-acre facility. We have to have a game plan accordingly."

