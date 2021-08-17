Starbucks, Cinemas, Republican Club passed inspections: See the full list.

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

These businesses and institutions were deemed in compliance:

Inspected Aug. 13, 2021

BECCA'S BOUTIQUE, PENN TWP

REPUBLICAN CLUB, HANOVER BORO

Inspected Aug. 12, 2021

NORTHERN YORK COUNTY FIRE, RESCUE & EMS, DILLSBURG BORO

NORTHERN YORK COUNTY FIRE, RESCUE & EMS, FRANKLINTOWN BORO

WICKEY'S, NORTH YORK BORO

Inspected Aug. 11, 2021

BEEF IT UP MFF TYPE 4, WEST MANHEIM TWP

BRICKER'S FRENCH FRIES, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

BUTTERCREAM DREAM BAKERY, WEST YORK BORO

SUBWAY, EAST MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected Aug. 10, 2021

BROTHER`S PIZZA, FAIRVIEW TWP,

CRACKER BARREL #0199, YORK TWP

PIZZA BOX & HOAGIE SHOP, DOVER BORO

SEVEN VALLEYS COMM FIRE, SEVEN VALLEYS BORO

SNO WIZARD (MFF TYPE 2), SPRING GROVE BORO

SOUTH YORK CINEMAS, YORK TWP

STARBUCKS COFFEE CO. #10978, YORK TWP

TOM'S VEGGIE CO MFF TYPE 3, SPRING GROVE BORO

TUCKER & CO. BAKERY, DILLSBURG BORO