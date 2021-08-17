Starbucks, Cinemas, Republican Club passed inspections: See the full list.
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.
More:York County food inspections: Bakery has "drain flies," needs cleaning
These businesses and institutions were deemed in compliance:
Inspected Aug. 13, 2021
BECCA'S BOUTIQUE, PENN TWP
REPUBLICAN CLUB, HANOVER BORO
Inspected Aug. 12, 2021
NORTHERN YORK COUNTY FIRE, RESCUE & EMS, DILLSBURG BORO
NORTHERN YORK COUNTY FIRE, RESCUE & EMS, FRANKLINTOWN BORO
WICKEY'S, NORTH YORK BORO
Inspected Aug. 11, 2021
BEEF IT UP MFF TYPE 4, WEST MANHEIM TWP
BRICKER'S FRENCH FRIES, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
BUTTERCREAM DREAM BAKERY, WEST YORK BORO
SUBWAY, EAST MANCHESTER TWP
Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to the York Dispatch.
Inspected Aug. 10, 2021
BROTHER`S PIZZA, FAIRVIEW TWP,
CRACKER BARREL #0199, YORK TWP
PIZZA BOX & HOAGIE SHOP, DOVER BORO
SEVEN VALLEYS COMM FIRE, SEVEN VALLEYS BORO
SNO WIZARD (MFF TYPE 2), SPRING GROVE BORO
SOUTH YORK CINEMAS, YORK TWP
STARBUCKS COFFEE CO. #10978, YORK TWP
TOM'S VEGGIE CO MFF TYPE 3, SPRING GROVE BORO
TUCKER & CO. BAKERY, DILLSBURG BORO