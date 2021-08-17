Armed man robs Rutter's in Fawn Grove: State Police

Pennsylvania State Police need help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Rutter's Convenience Store in Fawn Grove with a gun.

The man was captured on store surveillance camera robbing the store at about 3 a.m., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans and untied light brown work boots. He brandished a dark-color semiautomatic handgun, police said.

More:Police seek help in search for York County robber deemed armed and dangerous

The suspect is a white man between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall with an athletic build and possibly in his 20s, state police said.

More:York City convenience store robbery suspect pleads guilty

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York barrack state police at 717-428-1011.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to the York Dispatch.