York Area police ask for help locating missing woman
Brandon Addeo
York Dispatch
Police are asking the public to look out for a woman who has been missing since last week.
York Area Regional Police say Sara Locricchio, of Dallastown, hasn't been seen since 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. She was last seen in Dallastown, and was first reported missing at about noon on Sunday. Police said Locricchio's disappearance is suspicious.
Police said Locricchio:
- Stands about 5-feet, 8-inches tall
- Weighs about 120 pounds
- Has short brown hair and brown eyes
- Has a tattoo on her left shoulder
Anyone with information should call 911 or submit a tip at the department's website, york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkarearegionalpd.