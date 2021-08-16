York Area police ask for help locating missing woman

Police are asking the public to look out for a woman who has been missing since last week.

York Area Regional Police say Sara Locricchio, of Dallastown, hasn't been seen since 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. She was last seen in Dallastown, and was first reported missing at about noon on Sunday. Police said Locricchio's disappearance is suspicious.

Police said Locricchio:

Stands about 5-feet, 8-inches tall

Weighs about 120 pounds

Has short brown hair and brown eyes

Has a tattoo on her left shoulder

Anyone with information should call 911 or submit a tip at the department's website, york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkarearegionalpd.