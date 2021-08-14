One shot at downtown York bar, bouncers nab suspect

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot a person at a downtown York City bar.

Ohadji Treveil Diggs is facing a charge of felony aggravated assault and 15 counts of reckless endangerment after he opened fire at Granfalloons Tavern, 41 E. Princess St., and injured a person, police said.

Diggs, 24, of the 500 block of Prospect Street in York City, is free on $100,000 bond.

York City Police were dispatched about 11:25 p.m. Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting at the bar, charging documents say.

Bouncers of the bar detained the allege shooter and handed him over to police when they arrived, the documents say.

Diggs told police he fired two shots and struck the victim while narrowly missing others, according to the documents.

Diggs told police he shot the person because the victim was on top of him and wouldn't stop punching him, charging documents say.

However, he wasn't fearful for his life and should have made a better decision, Diggs allegedly told police.

Surveillance video shows Diggs shoving a woman before getting jumped by several men inside the bar, police said.

Diggs fired his gun and struck the victim when the bouncers came to pull the men off of him, court documents say.

He was arraigned Aug. 7 before Magisterial District Joel N. Toluba. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.