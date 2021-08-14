The debate on masks at schools rages on: Morning Newsletter
The debate on whether students should wear masks for the upcoming school year continues. Southern York County joins York Suburban in requiring students to wear mask.
This has been disturbing news from Lancaster County. A man was arrested after police said he killed and dismembered his father and kept his severed head in a freezer.
A union that represents thousands of state prison guards is threatening to sue Gov. Tom Wolf.
Finally, this is a story millennials will love. Green Day was in town along with the Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Here are this morning's stories and more:
- Penn State won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines, prompting questions about priorities
That's been your news to know this Saturday morning.
