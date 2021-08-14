NEWS

The debate on masks at schools rages on: Morning Newsletter

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The debate on whether students should wear masks for the upcoming school year continues. Southern York County joins York Suburban in requiring students to wear mask.

This has been disturbing news from Lancaster County. A man was arrested after police said he killed and dismembered his father and kept his severed head in a freezer.

A union that represents thousands of state prison guards is threatening to sue Gov. Tom Wolf. 

Finally, this is a story millennials will love. Green Day was in town along with the Fall Out Boy and Weezer. 

