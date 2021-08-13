York Day Nursery to open second location in York County School of Technology

York Day Nursery, a local nonprofit that offers early childhood education, will open a second location in the fall to accommodate rising demand for child care services across the county.

The second location is at the York County School of Technology campus, and will serve children 6 weeks to 3 years old. The new center will double the number of children York Day Nursery serves, according to CEO Brian Grimm.

The expansion comes at a time when many local parents are struggling to access child care resources. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, at least 44 child care programs closed permanently, adding pressure to existing programs to meet the rising demand.

York Day Nursery currently serves more than 100 children up to age 5. In July, Grimm said their original location's waitlist was over one year long, and the facility received five to 10 calls per week from families looking to enroll their child.

“High-quality child care is essential for our community to thrive,” he stated in a news release. “Our second York Day Nursery center will care not only for the children we teach, but also for the working families who need our support.”

Students enrolled in the York County School of Technology's early childhood education program will gain greater access to workforce development opportunities through co-ops at the new York Day Nursery location, according to David Thomas, the school's administrative director.

Families interested in enrolling their child in York Day Nursery’s early childhood education programs this fall can call 717-854-1300 or add their child to the nonprofit's waiting list online. The nursery is currently hiring teachers to support both of its childcare center locations. Interested applicants can apply online through the nursery's employment page.