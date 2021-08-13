'This isn't a sporting event': Tempers flare over York Co. school district's mask mandate

Southern York County's school board president Robert Schefter began Thursday night's special board meeting with a request for all attendees to stay civil during a discussion of the district's mask mandate.

Despite his plea, tempers repeatedly flared over the next four hours inside the Susquehannock High School Auditorium. In all, some 36 people spoke for and against the mask mandate while another 300 viewed an Internet stream of the meeting.

“I don’t trust hospitals," said one district grandparent. "I don’t trust any doctors. They’re all liars.”

"Masking isn't even that hard," said parent Ali Collier, expressing frustration with the debate.

All of the discussion culminated in a narrow 5-4 vote to reinstate the school district's masking requirement amid rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

It was the second time this week that a local school board meeting got heated while discussing mask mandates. On Monday, York Suburban School District approved a mask mandate for elementary and middle schools at another tense board meeting where 29 people testified.

While testimony in support of a mask mandate outnumbered those against it at York Suburban's meeting, it was the opposite at Southern York County. Out of the 36 people who testified, mostly consisting of district parents, 23 were against a mandate and 13 supported one.

The testimony on both sides mirrored the comments from York Suburban's meeting. Those in support of a mask mandate argued that universal masking was the best way to keep schools open, and that masks shouldn't be left to individual choice, because the choice impacts more than just that individual.

Those against a mask mandate argued that it should be the parents' choice whether their children wear masks, and that because the community is so divided the board should keep masks optional to respect the viewpoints on both sides.

Several members of the anti-mask camp shared largely debunked rumors and conspiracy theories.

Schefter asked that all visitors refrain from applauding or booing other testimony for the sake of time management. Regardless, attendees applauded speakers on both sides, and occasionally tried to interrupt opposing testimony.

Tensions spiked when board member Bruce Bauman voiced his support for a mask mandate. When Bauman tried to argue that masks should not be a parental choice the same way that car seats are not a parental choice, multiple audience members started shouting at him, interrupting his comments.

The public comment period had concluded at this point.

Schefter, who voted against the proposed mandate, asked the audience to stop interrupting Bauman. He said attendees should respect Bauman's opinion, the same way board members respected their opinions during public comment.

Another board member who voted against the mandate, John Dorr, also asked the audience to stop applauding him when he expressed his opposition to a mandate.

"This isn't a sporting event," Dorr said.

The original recommendation from Southern York County administration was for masks to be required for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while York County was in the substantial or high transmission range. Board Vice President James Holley successfully amended the recommendation to say that masks will be required while the Southern York County School District region is at substantial or high transmission. The mandate will lift once the district reaches two weeks at moderate or low transmission.

Southern York County is now the third known public school district in the county to approve a mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year, along with York Suburban and York City.

