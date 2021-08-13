Man smeared feces on local business; police seek help ID'ing suspect

Police need help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance camera spreading fecal matter on a business in Fairview Township.

The prowler went walking around the business about 1 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Valley Road, Fairview Township Police said.

He tried to open the door, and when that didn't work, he smeared feces on the door and left, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch page.

