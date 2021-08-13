A casino and taco tour in York | Morning Newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Friday morning, avid readers! Here are this morning's stories.
The 2020 census results are in! See how Pennsylvania communities stack up from 10 years ago.
Rentals skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic era. But it's not a win-win situation for tenants or landlords.
The new casino in York is open to the public. Take a tour with us before you go.
Speaking of tour, the inaugural "Taco Tour" in York County ends this weekend! Don't miss out on 21 different flavors.
Read these stories and more:
- Four take-aways from Pennsylvania’s 2020 U.S. Census data
- 'Tough for tenants and tough for landlords': Rent in York County on the rise
- Take a virtual tour of Hollywood Casino York, newly opened Thursday
- 'Taco Tuesday' — for two weeks — with new event coming to York County
- Everything you need to know about Philly’s new COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements
- With only 60% vaccinated, Pa. ‘encourages’ nursing home staff vaccination
Cheers to the weekend.
And hey, if you like this content, consider supporting your local journalists!