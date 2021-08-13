Burglar broke into the same home twice, handcuffed and sexually assaulted woman: Police

Spring Garden Township Police said a man twice broke into a home in recent weeks, handcuffing and sexually assaulting the victim during his second burglary.

The woman fought back during the second break-in.

Pedro Angel Rodriguez-Feliciano, 34 with no fixed address, faces numerous felony charges including attempted kidnap to inflict injury or terror, burglary, trespass and aggravated indecent assault. He's also facing misdemeanor assault charges and false imprisonment.

Spring Garden Township Police initially respondedto the 800 block of South Ogontz Street on the morning of July 29 after the victim reported that a man broke into her home.

More:York City officers found armed burglary suspect hiding in car: police

The intruder, who was wearing a black-ski mask, entered through the back door and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the victim, police said.

The resident fought the man and tried to grab the gun, which was when he fled, police said. She was able to see the suspect's face as he ran through a neighbor's yard, according to police.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Two days later, at about 4:50 a.m., the victim again called 911 and said someone had broken into her home. This time, the suspect allegedly sexual assaulted her while she was asleep in her bedroom, according to charging documents.

The intruder was on top of her and had handcuffed her right wrist, police said. He also had what appeared to be a handgun pointed at her.

"The subject was attempting to secure (her) left hand in the other cuff. (She) fought back against the subject and was able to scratch his face in the area of his eyes, neck, and the side/back of his neck causing the subject to bleed," charging documents state.

She tried to "jam her finger into" his eye, police said.

More:Police seek help in search for York County robber deemed armed and dangerous

The woman ran into the kitchen and called police when he eventually got off her, police said. Meanwhile, the burglar fled through a kitchen window, which had been unlocked and police believe was also his entry point.

Multiple window screens had also been slashed, police said.

On Aug. 3, police were summoned about 6:40 a.m. to a property in the 700 block of Midland Avenue, which is about two blocks from the victim's residence, for a trespasser, according to court documents.

Police reportedly found Rodriguez-Feliciano wearing a black ski mask, leaning against the residence passed out.

More:Burglar fled as victim tried to grab gun: police

A witness told officers she had seen Rodriguez-Feliciano in the area days earlier, wearing a black ski mask, police said. She also saw his face when he pushed the mask up.

Investigators were able to identity Rodriguez-Feliciano via surveillance video from the neighborhood and from a nearby Family Dollar, at 1025 Mt. Rose Avenue, where he bought a set of handcuffs, according to court documents.

Rodriguez-Feliciano was arraigned Aug. 6 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept 1 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

He is currently being held at York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.