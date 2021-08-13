75-year-old killed in Chanceford Twp. crash

A man died Thursday after crashing into another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 75-year-old died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

The driver was northbound about 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Delta Road when his car swerved off and back onto the road before striking another vehicle, authorities said.

His death was ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy, according to the coroner's office. The man's identity will be released after additional family is notified.

State police in York are investigating.