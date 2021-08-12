Woman stabbed boyfriend with kitchen knife in Springettsbury Twp.: Police

A Springettsbury Township woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Julienid Romero, 23, of the 3200 block of East Market Street, is facing two counts each of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.

Springettsbury Township Police responded about 2:35 a.m. Sunday to the block of Romero's residence where they found a man lying "in a pool of blood," according to charging documents.

The victim had been stabbed in his lower back and arm and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, police said.

Officers met Romero at the victim's residence, where she told them she stabbed him with a kitchen knife, police said. It's unclear why Romero stabbed the victim.

Police found the alleged weapon covered in blood in the apartment, according to charging documents.

Romero was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer and is free on a nonmonetary bail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 31 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.