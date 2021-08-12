Second nude man arrested at another Manchester Twp. motel

A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly wandering naked around a motel in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional Police were summoned Tuesday to the Comfort Inn at 2250 N. George St. in Manchester Township for a report of a nude guest, according to charging documents.

He appeared to be under the influence of something and told people not to touch him, police said. Officers found the guest, who denied the allegations, in his room.

The man is facing misdemeanor charges including indecent exposure and public drunkenness. He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr. and is in York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A naked Dover Township man was arrested last week after a tense standoff with a police officer at another motel room in Manchester Township, according to court documents.

The confrontation happened at the Manchester Township Motel 6, 125 Arsenal Road, where police responded to report of a nude guest who had come into the lobby requesting towels.