‘Jeopardy!’ is back with a Big Bang, the battle over vaccines and mask mandates
Good Thursday morning, readers! We're starting off with some national news and then swinging back to lovely local.
This is probably the "nerdiest news" ever: One of the new permanent hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’ — that's right, host with an "s" — is an actress-slash-neuroscientist. We have a theory that ‘Jeopardy!’ is coming back with a Big Bang. "Who are they? for $1,000."
Now hurtling toward some hard news...
York County Prison bucks Gov. Wolf's statewide vaccine mandate by declaring that its staff doesn't need to get jabbed.
Another York County school district is rethinking mask mandates.
Wondering what's up with the weather? It will be dangerously hot or possibly dangerously wet (or both?) in central Pennsylvania.
Here are Thursday's stories and more:
- Who are the new permanent hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’? Yes, there are two
- York County Prison, bucking Gov. Wolf, does not mandate COVID vaccine
- 'Record-break temperatures': How to beat the heat this week
- Flooding, high winds come with severe thunderstorm warning around central Pa.
- Southern York County School District considers reinstating mask mandate
- New Philadelphia COVID-19 restrictions start at midnight, requiring indoor businesses to require masks or verify vaccination
Like this content? Consider supporting your local journalists!