Southern York County School District considers reinstating mask mandate

Southern York County is the latest school district in York County to consider reinstating its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The school board will discuss an amendment to the district's health and safety plan at a special meeting Thursday night. The amendment would require masks for all students, staff and district visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, while York County is in the substantial or high transmission range. The mandate would lift once the county reaches two weeks in moderate transmission or lower, according to the amendment.

A majority of public school districts in York County still plan to keep masks optional, with just York City and York Suburban school districts making masks required in some form. York Suburban's school board just voted Monday night to reinstate a mask mandate for elementary and middle schools.

Southern York's special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. You can find out more information and submit a form to make a public comment here. You can watch live via the school's YouTube channel here.

However, most of the optional masking policies were approved by school boards during June and July, when transmission rates were much lower. York County officially moved back into substantial transmission last week.

While Gov. Tom Wolf claimed he does not intend to reinstate a state-wide mask mandate, state departments recommend schools follow federal guidelines, which currently calls for all K-12 schools to enforce masking indoors.

