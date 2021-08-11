NEWS

Fire in the sky, hot mess below and a question: To mask or not to mask?

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A lone meteor from the Lyrids shower briefly streaks across the sky above Lake Williams early Wednesday morning, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

York Suburban School District changes its mind on masking for the upcoming school year as the delta variant threatens a return to normalcy. 

Does your school district require masks? Check here

A community is rocked following a murder-suicide that left two children dead.

Heads up! Fireballs will blaze across the night sky this week. Perseids peak Wednesday night. Here's how to watch!

There's also a fire show below. Dog days of summer are ahead with triple-digit heat indexes in York and the region.  

Here are Wednesday morning's stories and more: 

Finally, a York County family invited us into their home to remember their son, a young medical marijuana advocate. This was our most talked about story over weekend.

Have a strong, steady week, everybody. And stay safe out there.

