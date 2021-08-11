Fire in the sky, hot mess below and a question: To mask or not to mask?

York Suburban School District changes its mind on masking for the upcoming school year as the delta variant threatens a return to normalcy.

Does your school district require masks? Check here.

A community is rocked following a murder-suicide that left two children dead.

Heads up! Fireballs will blaze across the night sky this week. Perseids peak Wednesday night. Here's how to watch!

There's also a fire show below. Dog days of summer are ahead with triple-digit heat indexes in York and the region.

Here are Wednesday morning's stories and more:

Finally, a York County family invited us into their home to remember their son, a young medical marijuana advocate. This was our most talked about story over weekend.

Have a strong, steady week, everybody. And stay safe out there.

Like the content? Consider supporting your local journalists!