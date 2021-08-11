Fire in the sky, hot mess below and a question: To mask or not to mask?
York Suburban School District changes its mind on masking for the upcoming school year as the delta variant threatens a return to normalcy.
Does your school district require masks? Check here.
A community is rocked following a murder-suicide that left two children dead.
Heads up! Fireballs will blaze across the night sky this week. Perseids peak Wednesday night. Here's how to watch!
There's also a fire show below. Dog days of summer are ahead with triple-digit heat indexes in York and the region.
Here are Wednesday morning's stories and more:
- Sign of the COVID delta times? York Co. school district reinstates mask mandate
- ‘I helped carry out one of the dead children’: Coroner calls Steelton fire that killed 4 a ‘horrific’ murder/suicide
- Perseid meteor shower approaching peak, and the moon is getting out of the way
- News Philly declares a heat emergency, with ‘Dog Day’ afternoons forecast through Friday
- State hospital, prison employees must be vaccinated or face weekly COVID tests under new policy
- Philly Municipal Court halts evictions for some who have applied for rental assistance
Finally, a York County family invited us into their home to remember their son, a young medical marijuana advocate. This was our most talked about story over weekend.
Have a strong, steady week, everybody. And stay safe out there.
Like the content? Consider supporting your local journalists!