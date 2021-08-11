'Dangerously hot conditions' as heat index could hit 109 in York County

York County could face dangerously hot temperatures through Friday as a heat warning goes into effect.

The heat index could reach 109 for Wednesday and Thursday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Then, an excessive heat warning will take effect from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.

More:Climate report warns of ‘code red for humanity’

More:Heat waves, wildfires, floods — what’s with all the extreme weather?

This affects central Pennsylvania, including York, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

Excessive heat conditions are likely to continue Friday, with relief from the heat and humidity coming over the weekend, according to NWS.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible after 5 p.m. Wednesday, with chances of the storms producing gusty winds, according to NWS. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

"The excessive heat will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to prolonged exposure without air conditioning," NWS said.

Here are precautionary and preparedness measures for the heat according to NWS: