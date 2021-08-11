Coroner IDs man who shot himself while driving on Route 30

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died Monday after shooting himself while driving on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

David Pellegrino, 37, of the 200 block of Fleetwood Drive in Windsor Township, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a coroner's office news release says.

He was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Pellegrino was driving east about 11:10 a.m. Monday on Route 30 near the Wrightsville exit when the car appeared to lose control, officials said. The vehicle crossed lanes of traffic and came to a stop in a nearby field.

"When police reached the vehicle, it was determined that the driver had shot himself just prior to the crash," the release says.

Hellam Township Police are investigating, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release. The coroner determined Pellegrino's death was a suicide.

