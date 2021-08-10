'If students don't feel safe, they can't learn': Charter schools mull COVID policies

Local private and charter schools are taking different approaches to COVID-19, with some planning to require masks for everyone, while others plan to keep masks optional.

"If students don't feel safe, they can't learn," Crispus Attucks Charter School CEO Jacquie Martino-Miller said.

Crispus Attucks will require everyone to wear a mask on school grounds, regardless of their vaccination status.

York Catholic High School and Middle School, meanwhile, will keep masks optional. York Academy Regional Charter School currently requires masks only for the unvaccinated. All three schools plan to offer full-time in-person classes for the 2021-2022 school year.

Mask mandates have been a controversial subject from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the summer, 50 parents testified against mask mandates at York County school board meetings, leading to a majority of the county's public school districts approving optional mask policies.

Those policies don't appear to be changing, even after federal guidance shifted to recommend that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Among higher education institutions, York College and all Penn State campuses, including Penn State York, currently plan to require the wearing of masks indoors for the fall semester.

The new federal guidance could change things at York Academy. CEO Michael Lowe said the academy's safe return committee is meeting this week to discuss the recommendations, and it could lead to a change in their health and safety plan.

Crispus Attucks officials approved their mask mandate the day before the new recommendations were released. Martino-Miller said the mandate worked for the school last year, and safety has remained the top priority for officials.

With or without a mask mandate, the start of the fall semester will resemble a normal school year more than the previous year, with both York Academy and Crispus Attucks returning to a traditional class schedule.

Last year, Crispus Attucks stuck to a hybrid schedule with students in the classroom every other day, while York Academy offered a combination of in-person and remote learning.

The classroom sizes at Crispus Attucks may be lower than usual in the fall to allow more distancing, according to Principal Michael Goc.

Goc said the usual capacity for their classrooms is 15 students, but for the upcoming school year the capacity will likely be reduced to 11 students for most classes.

