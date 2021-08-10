Coroner says man died after shooting himself while driving on Route 30

A 37-year-old man died Monday after shooting himself while driving on Route 30 near the Wrightsville exit in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while operating a vehicle and was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said.

He was driving east on Route 30 about 11:10 a.m. before appearing to lose control of his car, crossing lanes of traffic and coming to a stop in a nearby field, according to a coroner's office news release.

"When police reached the vehicle, it was determined that the driver had shot himself just prior to the crash," the release states.

The coroner determined the man had died by suicide,

Hellam Township Police are investigating, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release. The coroner will release more information about the man after more family members are notified.