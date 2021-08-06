NEWS

Masks back at Penn State and other major retailers: What you need to know

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Spirit Airlines has been buzzing lately — but not in the skies or at airports in the Pittsburgh area.

New mothers in need are going to get a little extra healthcare help in Pennsylvania. 

Imagine getting a water bill for $12,000. That was what happened to as many as 17,000 Philly residents. 

Penn State University will require masks indoors at all its campuses regardless of vaccination status. Following in line, here’s a list of major retailers in our area and their current mask policies as you hit the weekend. 

Here are this morning's stories and more: 

Did you miss the tour of the new casino in? Here's a look!

Have a healthy and happy weekend!