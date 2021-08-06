Masks back at Penn State and other major retailers: What you need to know
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Spirit Airlines has been buzzing lately — but not in the skies or at airports in the Pittsburgh area.
New mothers in need are going to get a little extra healthcare help in Pennsylvania.
Imagine getting a water bill for $12,000. That was what happened to as many as 17,000 Philly residents.
Penn State University will require masks indoors at all its campuses regardless of vaccination status. Following in line, here’s a list of major retailers in our area and their current mask policies as you hit the weekend.
Here are this morning's stories and more:
- If you had a ticket for a flight on Spirit Airlines today, chances are less than half it took off
- Pa. extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for pregnant persons
- A 25,000% increase? Errant water bills shock some Philly residents.
- Penn State to require masks at all campuses
- These major retail stores and businesses have revised their policies on masks as COVID-19
Did you miss the tour of the new casino in? Here's a look!
Have a healthy and happy weekend! And please, consider supporting your local journalists!