Police seek help in search for York Co. robber deemed armed and dangerous

State Police need help identifying a man who allegedly pistol-whipped another man bloodied during a home invasion in Lower Chanceford Township.

Troopers responded about 3:20 a.m. Saturday to the 4500 block of Delta Road after the victim reported that man had broken into his residence, according to a criminal complaint.

More:Police arrest third suspect in Spring Garden home invasion that left man with broken bones

The victim was awoken by a noise and went downstairs to check in the living room, where the burglar confronted and struck him in the head with a loaded pistol, police said.

The burglar had entered through a window and wanted money, but the victim fought back and the gun fired before becoming "jammed," according to police.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the man in the head repeatedly until he was bleeding, charging documents say. The robber walked out the back door when the victim grabbed a baseball bat and told the intruder to get out, police said.

More:Police nab second suspect in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit's death

The man was treated for his injuries at WellSpan York Hospital, according to charging documents.

The suspect is medium build, in his mid 20s, from 5 feet 5 inches to 7 inches tall and has shoulder-length black dreadlocks, with tattoos possible on his right arm and neck, police said. He was wearing both black t-shirt and athletic pants, with a white surgical mask and gray sneakers.

Police believe he resides or frequent the area of West Jackson Street, Cleveland Avenue or Butler Avenue in York City. The suspect is considered armed and should not be confronted, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 717-428-1011, anonymously through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest, police said.

More:Police: Maryland man stole nearly $9,000 in merchandise from two York County AT&T stores

State Police already arrested a woman in connection with the home robbery.

Anna Maritza Sanchez, 32, of York City, is charged with burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit both those crimes. All are felonies.

Sanchez allegedly had "warned" the victim that he might get robbed. Sanchez told the victim that two mutual associates wanted to rob him, according to police.

Sanchez was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge James H. Morgan and is in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 6 before District Judge Laura S. Manifold.