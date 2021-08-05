Massive fire destroys Weaver Nut Co. in Lancaster County

Dark smoke could be seen from miles away Wednesday evening, billowing from a Lancaster County business, according to news reports.

More than 70 fire units including police and paramedics responded about 6:30 p.m. to a four-alarm fire at Weaver Nut Co. in Clay Township, LNP LancasterOnline reported.

A roof buckled as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, according to LNP. Hundreds of spectators had surrounded the building to watch the blaze, LNP reported. There have been no reports of injuries.