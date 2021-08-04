Duct-taped on a plane and a football star gone to soon: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Good morning! Here's everything you need to know this Wednesday morning.

York Tech football captain Ronald Lake has died at the age of 17. The team is reeling to understand what happened.

In Lancaster County, some people were trampled at Spooky Nook after a fight broke out and triggered a stampede.

York County is doing better than some neighboring counties in new COVID cases. But vaccinated or not, York City is bringing back masks.

A Frontier flight from Philly is going viral on social media. It's worth a watch to help you brace yourself the next time you fly the unfriendly skies.

One more thing, National Night Out came back with a bang Tuesday! Take a look.

