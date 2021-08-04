York City officers found armed burglary suspect hiding in car: police

Officers found a suspected burglar hiding in a vehicle while responding to a burglary in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 10:50 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of West King Street and found the suspect hiding in a vehicle to the rear of the residence.

The burglar had a stolen handgun and fled on foot but was eventually arrested after a short struggle, police said. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, faces several felony charges.

