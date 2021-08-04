Springettsbury Twp. motorcycle crash victim identified

The York County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Springettsbury Township.

Jacob Markwordt, 21, of Cross Roads Avenue in North Hopewell Township, died at 9:14 p.m. of blunt force trauma he suffered in the crash, according to a release from the coroner's office.

Markwordt's motorcycle failed to stop at a red light at about 8:30 p.m. at East Market Street and Vernon Street, and his motorcycle struck a vehicle, the release states. Springettsbury Township police responded, and EMTs began life saving efforts and took Markwordt to WellSpan York Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash was ruled accidental and an autopsy was not ordered. The coroner's office notified next of kin.