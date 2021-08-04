Motorcyclist dies Tuesday after crash in Springettsbury Township

A man died Tuesday evening after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Springettsbury Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man died was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m. from multiple blunt force drama at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a news release from the office.

The motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Market Street and Vernon Street, the release says.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to the crash.

The death was ruled accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the release states.

More information the motorcyclist will be released after family members are notified, according to the coroner's office.