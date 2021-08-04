Man allegedly elbows nine-month pregnant fiancée in the stomach in Dillsburg

Carroll Township Police charged a 20-year-old Cumberland County man after he allegedly elbowed his nine-month pregnant fiancée in the stomach.

Patrick Wilson Osbourne, of the 900 block of South Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township, is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

More:Suspect in June homicide in York City arrested

More:Police: Man assaults, robs pregnant woman

He's also charged with misdemeanors reckless endangering of another person, two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct in addition to a summary offense of public drunkenness.

Carroll Township Police responded about 1:50 a.m. July 29 to a Rutter's parking lot, 899 North US Route 15 in Dillsburg, according to charging documents.

Osbourne was drunk when he repeatedly punched his fiancée in the back of the head and elbowed her in the stomach while inside a car, police said.

More:York City officers found armed burglary suspect hiding in car: police

When a man tried to intervene, Osbourne assaulted him, too, the criminal complaint says. Osbourne also damaged the windshield and hood of the car the woman was in, according to police.

Osbourne was arrested July 29, police said. Court records indicate he hasn't been arraigned.