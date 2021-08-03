Suspect in June homicide in York City arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man who is accused in the June shooting death of a 34-year-old York City man.

Jamar Generette, 33, was arrested by York City Police in the 600 block of West College Avenue, according to a department news release. He is in York County Prison and his bail is denied.

Generette was wanted in the death of Keith Wallace, who was fatally shot June 6 in York City, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and the York County Quick Response Team assisted, police said.

