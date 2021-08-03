Red Lion couple broke man's nose, beat unconscious woman

A Red Lion couple was arrested last week in an alcohol-fueled fight that left a woman unconscious and a man with a broken nose, according to state police.

Ricky Joe Santiago, 44, and Jessica Louise Witherspoon, 34, both of the 200 block of North Main Street in Red Lion, are facing felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault charges.

The husband and wife also are charged with summary offenses of public drunkenness and harassment, and Santiago is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

State police responded about 10:35 p.m. July 26 to the area of West Howard Street and North Main Street in Red Lion for a report of a fight.

Santiago had allegedly chased a man around the street and punched him in the face, breaking his nose.

Santiago also punched a woman who was in a confrontation with his wife and had tried to stop him from chasing the man, police said.

Witherspoon then jumped on the woman and "began punching her in the face several times while was she unconscious," charging documents say.

Santiago fled and barricaded himself in his residence until police forced their way in and arrested him, according to charging documents.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation but both smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, state police said.

Santiago and Witherspoon were both arraigned July 27 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and are free on $50,000 bond. Their preliminary arraignments are scheduled September 17 before District Judge John H. Fishel.