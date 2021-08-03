Police need help finding woman missing from Red Lion

Pennsylvania State Police need help locating a 28-year-old woman who went missing from Red Lion and may be in danger.

Ashley Adams was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the West Broadway area in Red Lion, according to a news release.

She was wearing a tank top-style shirt and shorts, the release says. Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Adams is 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds, She is white and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Adams is asked to contact police immediately. Call 911 or state police at 717-428-1011.