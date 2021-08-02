Does your school district require masks? Use the database
Erin Bamer
York Dispatch
Most local K-12 school districts are adopting safety strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Almost all York County districts are following a traditional class schedule, and are keeping masks optional, but their policies could change as state or federal guidance shifts.
You can stay informed about what your district is doing in the database below. We will continue to update as more information becomes available and as policies change.