Two arrested on firearms charges during traffic stops in York City

Police this week confiscated two handguns and drugs following separate traffic stops in York City, according to department news releases.

Members of the York City Police Group Violence Initiative unit and York County Adult and Juvenile Probation stopped a car Thursday in the 500 block of West King Street for a traffic violation, the release says.

Police located a loaded handgun in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested on felony firearms charges, according to the release.

More:Police: Hanover couple found unconscious at intersection with toddlers in car

More:'My boyfriend is going to kill you': Police say woman deterred attempted rape in grocery store

More:Police: Dallastown man drove drunk with infant in car

It was the second time in a week that a traffic stop led to weapons charges.

York City Police stopped a car Sunday in the 200 block of West Market Street for a traffic violation, a news release states.

Police found a handgun, drugs and paraphernalia following a search of the car, according the release. The driver faces felony firearms and drug charges, police said.

Both drivers were not named in the release.