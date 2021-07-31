Hanover man accused of raping boy

A Hanover man was arrested this month on allegations that he rapped a boy three years ago.

Frank Powers Pittenturf Jr., 56, of the 600 block of Broadway in Hanover, is charged with felonies involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor corruption of a minor.

The victim, 14, told police in March he was raped on two separate occasions about three years ago after his mother dropped him off at Pittenturf's former residence in Hanover, according to charging documents.

The boy thought Pittenturf was possibly a local firefighter because he "always wore fire related shirts" and rode a mountain bike stored with "fire gear," the documents say.

"(He) went to all the fire calls and had a walkie talkie that he carried with him," according to the criminal complaint.

Pittenturf's penchant for firefighting helped investigators better identify him, police said.

When Pittenturf came to Hanover Police headquarter for questioning, he showed up wearing a jacket and baseball cap with fire department insignias and carried a handheld radio, police said.

Pittenturf denied the sexual allegations but admitted the victim called him "dad," said "he loved him" and hugged often, according to police.

Pittenturf said he "hung out" with the boy often for about a month, and the two would watch movies or shoot pool, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness who walked in on Pittenturf with the boy said he saw Pittenturf wearing a stethoscope and the boy with his pants down, police said.

Pittenturf told the witness "that he was playing 'medic"' before the witness told the boy to leave and the boy did, according to police.

Pittenturf was arraigned July 17 before District Judge Laura S. Manifold and is free on a $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is schedule Aug. 24 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.