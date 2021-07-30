Police: Dallastown man drove drunk with infant in car

A 29-year-old Dallastown man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with an infant in the vehicle.

Giovanni Vazquez, 29, of the first block of Walnut Ridge in Dallastown, is charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor DUI and two traffic violations.

Vazquez was almost home when a state trooper stopped his black Dodge Nitro about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Walnut Ridge near North Walnut Street, according to the criminal complaint.

More:Teen accused in York homicide is charged in deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster

More:Sprint car driver appealing conviction for DUI crash that killed girlfriend

The SUV had stopped in the middle of an intersection in York Township, and Vazquez was driving with a suspended license, according to state police.

He had "extremely glassy" bloodshot eyes and a "strong odor" of alcohol but denied drinking, state police said.

A one-month old was in the back seat, police said.

Vazquez was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and is free on a $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 17 before District Judge Scott Laird.