Burglar fled as victim tried to grab gun: police

Police are asking for help identifying an armed burglar who allegedly entered a residence in Spring Garden Township.

Police responded about 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 800 block South Ogontz Street for a burglary, according to Spring Garden Township police.

A man armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask had entered the home through the back door and confronted the victim, police said.

"The victim attempted to grab the firearm at which time the suspect turned and fled from the residence," the release state. He was last seen walking south from the residence.

The suspect is in his 30s, with an average build and height, police said. He had dark facial hair and was wearing dark clothing. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or at jhott@sgtpd.org.