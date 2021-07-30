Utilities shut off at 116,000 Pa. homes as moratorium ends: PM Edition

A group calling itself an "election integrity committee" has been knocking on doors, asking York County residents about their 2020 votes.

This while York County says "no" to an election audit.

Utilities have shut off services to roughly 116,000 Pennsylvanian households after the state lifted its moratorium on shutoffs in April. Now, the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end.

Starting this year, every building in the Philadelphia School District will have at least one single-stall gender-neutral bathroom. That's Philly forward news.

A professor once told me, "If something sounds boring, then it's probably important."

Sooo ... here's everything you need to know about the Delta variant in York County as you slide into the weekend

Obligatory TGIF!!

And please, consider supporting your local journalists. We've got to eat, too.