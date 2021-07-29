See which vendors passed food inspections at York State Fair

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected July 20 to July 27:

There were no establishments out of compliance in York County.

Inspected July 26, 2021

DUTCH COUNTRY PRETZELS GRANDSTAND @YORK FAIR TFS TYPE 3,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP

GRANDSTAND PIZZA TFS TYPE 4 @ YORK FAIR,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP

MISTER ED'S GRANDSTAND @ YORK FAIR TFS T-4,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP

SANTILLO'S GRANDSTAND BLDG @ YORK FAIR TFS T- 4,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP

SHOO-FLY PLACE 1 GRANDSTAND BLDG @ YORK FAIR TFS TYPE 4,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP

SHOO-FLY PLACE 2 (JERKY) @ YORK FAIR TFS TYPE 1,

WEST MANCHESTER TWP