Flickinger nabs (another) Olympic medal, a furry friend and... What's up in the air in Philly?

Spring Grove's Hali Flickinger nabbed another medal at The Tokyo Olympics!!!!

The homegrown hero is now a two-time Olympic medalist. She sounds pretty golden. And she inspiring a whole generation of young swimmers.

Here's another golden moment: A York County marine will be reunited with a furry friend he found while stationed overseas. We bet a billion bucks this story will be the bark in town — woof woof!

In nearby news, a strong thunderstorm and possibly a tornado could hit the Philly region Thursday. Meteorologists say how bad it's going to be is all up in the air.

York County schools masking policies for the upcoming school year aren't in line with the CDC's recommendation. See what student and staff will be facing.

Check out these and other stories below:

Did also you miss seeing the International Space Station in sky last night? There are other chances!

Great things have a cost. So please, consider supporting your local journalists!