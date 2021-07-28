Parents found unconscious, a cold case and 'Look! Up in the sky!': Lunchtime briefing

Look! Up in the sky!

Why, you may ask? Well, the International Space Station will pass over central Pennsylvania tonight!

Back down on Earth, a Hanover couple was found unconscious in a car with their two toddlers in the back seat. This has been our top story.

In neighboring Adams County, State Police arrested a man in a cold case that spans over three decades and someone else was wrongly convicted.

And the CDC says folks should mask up indoors again. But what about at crowded outdoor venues like the York County State Fair?

Check out these and other stories below:

