Parents found unconscious, a cold case and 'Look! Up in the sky!': Lunchtime briefing
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Look! Up in the sky!
Why, you may ask? Well, the International Space Station will pass over central Pennsylvania tonight!
Back down on Earth, a Hanover couple was found unconscious in a car with their two toddlers in the back seat. This has been our top story.
In neighboring Adams County, State Police arrested a man in a cold case that spans over three decades and someone else was wrongly convicted.
And the CDC says folks should mask up indoors again. But what about at crowded outdoor venues like the York County State Fair?
Check out these and other stories below:
- Police: Hanover couple found unconscious at intersection with toddlers in car
- State police announce arrest in 34-year-old cold case, charge Adams County man with rape, murder
- 'Protective of myself and my family': Families mask up at the York State Fair
- Saylor not expecting quick action on Pa. transportation funding
- When and how to see the Space Station over Pennsylvania this week
- FBI charges Ephrata man in Capitol attack
- Feds send $7.5B in grants, incl. $229M in Pa., to arts venues hit by pandemic | Wednesday
- Spring Grove's Hali Flickinger advances to women's 200-meter fly Olympic final
