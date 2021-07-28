Coroner: Man shot to death early Wednesday morning in York City

A man was killed in an early-morning shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Police responded about 12:35 a.m. to the 200 block of Green Street for a shooting, a York County 911 supervisor said Wednesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:14 a.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.

More information about the victim will be released after his family is notified, and an autopsy will be scheduled, the release stated.

York City Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, the release says.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.